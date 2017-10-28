Crystal Palace vs West Ham: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Roy Hodgson will be looking for a reaction after his side's humiliation at Bristol City: Getty

West Ham travel to Crystal Palace today for a London derby in which both struggling clubs will be desperate to secure some vital Premier League points.

For bottom-of-the-table Palace, this meeting with the Hammers, who are themselves separated from the relegation zone only on goal difference, presents a realistic chance to gain some much needed momentum in the league. Confidence amongst the Eagles, however, will be at a new nadir coming into the clash.

On top of last weekend’s defeat at Newcastle, a humiliating 4-1 Carabao Cup loss at Championship Bristol City on Tuesday night has further intensified the pressure on manager Roy Hodgson to turn things around.

West Ham’s shock 3-2 Cup triumph against Spurs on Wednesday will also not have made pleasant viewing for Palace. Although Slaven Bilic’s side had endured a dismal run of league form going into the midweek fixture, winning just two out of nine fixtures, their remarkable and spirited turnaround at Wembley could perhaps be a turning point in a season where Bilic has seemed in danger of losing his job.

Regardless, the Croat knows that he continues to be judged principally on league performances and is likely to field as strong a team as possible. Andre Ayew’s brace on Wednesday may have earned him a starting place alongside Andy Carroll.

Hodgson, meanwhile, still hampered by the absence of Christian Benteke, will be grateful to return James McArthur and Wilfried Zaha to the starting XI in what may prove to be an early season six-pointer.

What time does it start?

Crystal Palace vs West Ham kicks off at 15:00

Where can I watch it?

Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on BBC One

It’s a big game for…

Yohan Cabaye. The ex-PSG playmaker’s indifferent form so far this term has typified Palace’s woeful start to the season. Hodgson will be hoping he can rediscover his vision and creativity in the middle of the pitch on Saturday.