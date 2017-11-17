How Crystal Palace’s Zaha is helping Bolasie’s recovery

The injured Toffees winger said that seeing his former teammate getting back to grips immediately after his setback is enough inspiration for him

Everton Yannick Bolasie has revealed that Wilfried Zaha’s immediate impact after coming from a knee injury inspires him in his own recovery process.

While the DR Congo winger, sidelined by a cruciate ligament injury he picked in the Toffees' 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Goodison Park last December, is yet to play this season, his former Crystal Palace teammate has since returned from an early-season setback to lift the Eagles.

Zaha spent some weeks out after sustaining a knee injury on the opening day of the season, and since returning to fitness, he has been crucial for the underwhelming Selhurst Park outfit, with his two goals and spirited performances helping them to their first four points of the season.

And Bolasie has spoken of how he draws inspiration from the Cote d’Ivoire international’s feat.

“He’s back up to speed already and I take inspiration from that,” Bolasie told Liverpool Echo.

“Obviously, he’s one of my good mates and I know it’s made a massive difference, him coming back from injury and scoring a goal straightaway [against Chelsea].

"That’s helped his confidence and, not only that, he’s taken it into the following games, which I’ve watched. He’ll be a problem and we’ll have to watch out for him on Saturday.”

Ahead of Saturday’s visit to Selhurst Park - where he spent four years before transferring to Everton at the beginning the 2016-17 campaign, Bolasie is wary of the threat posed by Roy Hodgson’s side.

“My experience is it’s always a tricky place to go,” he added.

“People think you’re going to go there and win but it’s not straightforward. They’ll be prepared for this game for sure.

“With our league position, we’re not too far for them in points, so the win against Watford before the international break was crucial for us.

“It means we can go in not as tense but instead thinking about winning the game. But it still won’t be easy.”

David Unsworth’s side are placed 15th in the log and they will be hoping to keep the momentum from their dramatic win over Watford in their last top-flight encounter with a win over bottom-placed Crystal Palace. However, the hosts will also be gunning for their second win of the season on Saturday.