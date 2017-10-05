Crystal Palace’s Zaha resumes full training

The ivory coast international had been sidelined for two months with a knee injury, but is now set for a return after the international break

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has resumed full training after an eight-week spell on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury on the Eagles' opening day defeat to Huddersfield at Selhurst Park.

The former Manchester United wideman’s return would be a welcome boost to Roy Hogdson’s side who are the only side yet pick up a point or score a goal in the English Premier League this season.

The club posted a video of the player in training with his teammates at their Beckenham training ground along with the caption ‘Wilfs Back’.

Zaha will be hoping to feature when Crystal Palace host Chelsea on October 14.