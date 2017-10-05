Crystal Palace’s Zaha resumes full training
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has resumed full training after an eight-week spell on the sidelines.
The 24-year-old suffered the injury on the Eagles' opening day defeat to Huddersfield at Selhurst Park.
The former Manchester United wideman’s return would be a welcome boost to Roy Hogdson’s side who are the only side yet pick up a point or score a goal in the English Premier League this season.
The club posted a video of the player in training with his teammates at their Beckenham training ground along with the caption ‘Wilfs Back’.
He's getting closer...— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 5, 2017
@wilfriedzaha pic.twitter.com/34Y6hlpdgG
Zaha will be hoping to feature when Crystal Palace host Chelsea on October 14.