CSKA Moscow vs Manchester United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United will have the chance to cement top spot in Group A of the Champions League when they visit CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

The Russian side recorded an impressive 2-1 win at Benfica on matchday one.

That was topped by United's 3-0 triumph against Basel, however, and the Red Devils are now looking to make it six points out of six in Russia.

Game CSKA Moscow vs Manchester United Date Wednesday, September 27 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Manchester United More

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 3 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 3 BT Sport app

In the US, the game will be available to watch live on television on FS1 and by stream via Fox Sports Go.

US TV channel Online stream FS1 Fox Sports Go

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position CSKA Moscow players Goalkeepers Pomazun, Akinfeev, Kyrnats Defenders Ignashevich, Vasin, A. Berezutski, Nababkin, V. Berezutski, Schennikov Midfielders Wernbloom, Milanov, Dzagoev, Golovin, Makarov, Natcho, Gordyushenko, Khosonov, Kuchaev Forwards Vitinho, Chalov, Zhamaletdinov, Olanare

CSKA look set to be without wing-back Mario Fernandes, who suffered a concussion against Dinamo Moscow at the weekend.

Kirill Nababkin came off the bench to replace him and is likely to start in his absence.

Potential starting XI: Akinfeev; Ignashevich, V. Berezutski, A. Berezutski; Nababkin, Dzagoev, Wernbloom, Golovin, Schennikov; Vitinho, Zhamaletdinov.

Position Man Utd players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, Pereira Defenders Bailly, Smalling, Blind, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Darmian Midfielders Herrera, Matic, McTominay, Lingard, Young, Mkhitaryan, Mata Forwards Lukaku, Martial, Rashford

Jose Mourinho will have limited options in midfield, with Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini all out. Phil Jones will also be unavailable due to an unspecified problem.

Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are long-term absentees and Antonio Valencia and Luke Shaw have not travelled. The former is being given a rest and the latter is working his way back from injury.

Potential starting XI: De Gea; Darmian, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Herrera, Matic; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Jose Mourinho Manchester United More

Man Utd are 4/6 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with CSKA priced at 17/4 and the draw available at 11/4.

Click here to see all dabblebet's available markets, including scores, goalscorers and more.

GAME PREVIEW

View photos Manchester United More

Read More