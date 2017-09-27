CSKA vs Manchester United: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Manchester United take on CKSA Moscow tonight in the second fixture of their Champions League campaign.

After a 3-0 win over Basel two weeks ago, Jose Mourinho’s men will be looking to bolster their chances of qualifying top of Group A with another victory tonight.

United will be without midfielders Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Paul Pogba for the showdown at the VEB Arena.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday 27 September at the VEB Arena.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 – coverage starts at 7pm. Alternatively, follow updates from our live blog.

It’s a big game for?

Ander Herrera. The Spaniard has found himself sidelined during United’s strong start to the new term, despite impressing so much last season. With Mourinho suffering from something of a midfield crisis, Herrera can expect to find himself back in the line-up for tonight’s clash. If this is the case, he’ll have the chance to remind the United boss just what he’s missing.

Player to watch?

Romelu Lukaku. With seven goals from seven games at United, there’s no denying the Belgian’s current form. His strikes have been far from spectacular but Lukaku has shown a reoccurring knack of getting the job done, no matter the circumstances. Expect more of the same tonight.

Head-to-head:

Manchester United 1 CSKA Moscow 0, Champions League, November 2015

CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester United 1, Champions League, October 2015

Manchester United 3 CSKA Moscow 3, Champions League, November 2009

Form:

CSKA Moscow: DWWWL

Manchester United: WWWWD

Odds:

CSKA Moscow to win: 5/1

Draw: 13/5

Manchester United to win: 7/10

