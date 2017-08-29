CSL club move for former Dortmund boss Tuchel

The former BVB boss has been linked with numerous European clubs, but could move to China with Tianjin Teda interested in bringing him to Asia

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel could be set to return to management, with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda looking to appoint the 44-year-old.

Goal understands that Tianjin Teda have been in contact with Tuchel in order to assess his interest in becoming the CSL club's new manager following the departure of Lee Lim-saeng.

Dortmund 6/1 to win the Bundesliga

The 46-year-old South Korean resigned earlier this month after just four weeks in charge, with the team having lost eight of their past 11 games to plummet into the relegation zone.

Despite leading Dortmund to the DFB Pokal in 2016-17, Tuchel was let go by the club at the end of the season following BVB's third place finish in the Bundesliga. Since his departure in May, Tuchel has been linked with numerous clubs including Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal, while Chelsea categorically denied interest in the German.

If Tuchel fails to reach agreement on moving to China, Tianjin Teda will turn to former Watford chief Walter Mazzarri. Other candidates in the frame include ex-Hamburg coach Bruno Labbadia and former Borussia Monchengladbach boss Andre Schubert.