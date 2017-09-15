Cuadrado cools Arsenal links amid Juventus exit talk

Juan Cuadrado insists he is “happy” at Juventus as speculation continues to suggest that he could be heading back to England at Arsenal.

The Colombia international made a £23.3 million move from Fiorentina to Chelsea in February 2015, but made just 15 appearances for the Blues before returning to Italy.

An initial loan at Juve was made permanent over the summer, with the 29-year-old having rediscovered his form in Turin.

He says he gave no thought to heading elsewhere after seeing his future called into question then, with that stance not about to be altered as he generates fresh rounds of exit talk ahead of the January window.

Cuadrado told Sky Sport: “Goodbye? I never thought about leaving Juventus, I'm happy here and I want to continue in this great club."

Defending champions Juve have made a faultless start to the defence of their Serie A crown, but did suffer a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in their opening Champions League fixture.

While that result represents a setback, Cuadrado is confident that Massimiliano Allegri’s side are in good shape.

He added: "In the last two weeks I worked well and need to achieve a good level of fitness.

“We are reaching very good levels working with great determination. It’s going well, but we know there are things to improve, and we are committed to doing well.

“Allegri's advice is useful, we want to be the team that we have always been, we need to give it our all. The difference is the desire to sacrifice, we have to always dream in greatness.”

Cuadrado is raring to go again after an enforced spell on the sidelines and has revealed that he has something special lined up his sleeve with Argentine team-mate Paulo Dybala.

He added: “Dybala? He has everything to become better. Also, we're working together on a celebration.”

Juve fans may get the opportunity to see that celebration on Sunday when Juve travel to Sassuolo.