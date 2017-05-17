Cuban admits Mavs 'did everything possible' to tank season

The Dallas Mavericks owner admitted to trying to lose on purpose at the end of the season.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban admitted his team "did everything possible to lose games" after they were eliminated from NBA playoffs contention.

The concept of tanking is often discussed among fans in the NBA, but it is rare to hear a team admit it.

So when Cuban said the Mavs – who finished the 2016-17 season with a 33-49 win-loss record – were doing just that, it raised some eyebrows.

"The Mavs, once we were eliminated from the playoffs, we did everything possible to lose games," Cuban told The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday.

Cuban expanded on his thoughts by saying he did not go out and tell his players to throw games, but he made moves to lower their chances of success.

One move, as Cuban said, is to play your young players since they most likely are not going to perform well.

"Once a guy walks on the court, they're going to play their heart out," Cuban said. "Particularly the young guys because they have something to prove."

The frustrations even go to the league office, as tanking is an issue commissioner Adam Silver has addressed in the past.

"We are gonna have to react and change incentives a bit. I do think it’s frustrating," Silver said on Mike & Mike last month.

"I was talking to my European soccer men a few minutes ago, I'm not saying we are gonna do it in the NBA, but they have the best incentives of all because teams actually get relegated from the league. Think of the consequences there, they lose their television money, they lose their big ticket revenue by not playing the top teams. So teams have every incentive not to fall to the bottom."