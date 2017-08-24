Cubelli starts as Argentina make six changes for Springboks clash

Daniel Hourcade has made six changes to his Argentina line-up for the Rugby Championship visit of South Africa.

Tomas Cubelli will start as one of six changes when Argentina attempt to exact revenge on South Africa for defeat in their Rugby Championship opener.

The Pumas fell to a 37-15 loss against the Springboks in Port Elizabeth last weekend and head coach Daniel Hourcade has rung the changes as a result, with Cubelli elevated to the first XV at the expense of scrum-half Martin Landajo.

Nicolas Sanchez loses his place at fly-half to the more experienced Juan Martin Hernandez, with the other switches coming in the forward pack.

Lucas Noguera and Ramiro Herrera enter in the prop positions, while Matias Alemanno will start at lock with Juan Manuel Leguizamon taking Leonardo Senatore's number eight shirt.

Senatore and Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro did not travel to Salta with the team due to injury.

"We have focused on defensive errors and ball control, trying to correct those little things," Ramiro Moyano told the Pumas' official website.

"They [South Africa] had more of the ball and we defended and that tired us out. We have been working to put pressure on them and take the game to them."

Argentina: Joaquin Tuculet, Ramiro Moyano, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli, Juan Martin Hernandez, Tomas Cubelli; Lucas Noguera, Agustin Creevy, Ramiro Herrera, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lezana, Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

Replacements: Julian Montoya, Garcia Botta, Enrique Pieretto, Marcos Kremer, Javier Ortega Desio, Martin Landajo, Nicolas Sanchez, Matias Moroni.