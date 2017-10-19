Cubs' Maddon ejected after umpires reverse controversial call

Joe Maddon was ejected once again after another call went against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected for the second time in the National League Championship Series after umpires reversed a foul-tip call on Wednesday.

Dodgers slugger Curtis Granderson was at the plate with LA trailing by one run in the eighth inning when he appeared to strikeout on a swing-and-miss strike three.

Granderson and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts appealed to home plate umpire Jim Wolf that Granderson made contact with the pitch.

After discussing the unreviewable play, umpires ruled that indeed Granderson fouled off the pitch although video replays shown at Wrigley Field revealed no contact was made.

An upset Maddon rushed to the field after the reversed call and earned an ejection after spewing multiple expletives.

Cubs reliever Wade Davis struck Granderson out (again) with the next pitch.