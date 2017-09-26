Cubs clinch tie for NL Central title, deal blow to Cardinals' play-off hopes

Another win saw the Chicago Cubs move a step closer to clinching the National League (NL) Central outright.

The Chicago Cubs continued to silence their critics in MLB by clinching at least a tie for the National League (NL) Central title on Monday.

The reigning World Series champions beat the St Louis Cardinals 10-2 and can clinch the division outright with a victory, or a Milwaukee Brewers loss, on Tuesday.

That the Cubs will almost certainly clinch their second straight division title seemed a foregone conclusion entering this season. After winning their first World Series since 1908, they looked like a dynasty in the making, with a core of talented young position talent, good pitching, and a manager in Joe Maddon who knew how to put it all together.

But the Cubs stumbled through the first three months of the season, playing around the .500 mark, leading everyone to wonder what had gone wrong. As recently as August 12, the Cubs were a mere 60-55, but they have gone 28-13 since then.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Kansas City Royals 3-11 New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves 9-2 New York Mets

Atlanta Braves 2-3 New York Mets

Washington Nationals 3-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 Boston Red Sox

Houston Astros 11-2 Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Angels 2-4 Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs 10-2 St Louis Cardinals

Miami Marlins 5-4 Colorado Rockies

Seattle Mariners 7-1 Oakland Athletics

San Francisco Giants 9-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres 3-9 Los Angeles Dodgers

GLORIOUS GONZALEZ

Houston's Marwin Gonzalez went four-for-five with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in the Astros' 11-2 win over the Rangers.

POOR POMERANZ

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz gave up five earned runs, on seven hits and a walk, and lasted only two innings in Boston's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

JUDGE SETS NEW MARK

Aaron Judge made history with his 50th home run of the season, breaking Mark McGwire's rookie record.

CUBS AT CARDINALS

Every remaining game is virtually a must-win for the Cardinals (81-75) if they want to sneak into a wildcard spot. Meanwhile, the Cubs (88-68) can clinch the NL Central title with a win. The Cardinals will count on Carlos Martinez (12-11, 3.63 ERA) against Jake Arrieta (14-9, 3.43 ERA).