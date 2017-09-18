Cubs complete massive sweep over Cardinals

Just when they needed to, the Chicago Cubs stepped up, completing a sweep of the St Louis Cardinals in MLB.

The Chicago Cubs completed a clutch sweep of division rivals the St Louis Cardinals in MLB on Sunday.

The Cubs beat the Cardinals 4-3 to seal a three-game sweep and take complete control of the National League (NL) Central.

"We got beat this series. They beat us," Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn said, via ESPN.com. "We didn't give away games, we got beat. So we've got to win the next one and the next and the next one and the next one and hope that these guys don't do that and the wildcard teams don't do that."

Lynn lasted four innings Sunday after allowing three runs off five hits and four walks.

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, finally starting to heat up, collected three hits with a run scored and an RBI. Still batting .262 this season, Heyward needs to continue making contact with the ball to help Chicago make a postseason run.

Kyle Schwarber, another slightly disappointing Cubs hitter this season, bashed his 27th home run in the fourth inning. While his power numbers are great this year, Schwarber is batting a measly .207.

The Cubs are still only four games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the division lead, but this series may have provided them with the confidence necessary to close it out quickly.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore Orioles 6-4 New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox 2-3 Tampa Bay Rays

Chicago White Sox 0-12 Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals 2-3 Cleveland Indians

Pittsburgh Pirates 2-5 Cincinnati Reds

New York Mets 5-1 Atlanta Braves

Oakland Athletics 6-3 Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 Miami Marlins

Seattle Mariners 1-7 Houston Astros

Toronto Blue Jays 7-13 Minnesota Twins

St Louis Cardinals 3-4 Chicago Cubs

San Diego Padres 4-3 Colorado Rockies

Texas Rangers 4-2 Los Angeles Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks 2-7 San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers 1-7 Washington Nationals

CLASSY KLUBER

Indians ace Corey Kluber made another case for the American League (AL) Cy Young award by tossing seven shutout innings without a walk and striking out 10 batters in a 3-2 win over the Royals. Kluber is now 17-4 with a 2.35 ERA and 252 strikeouts this season.

GRAY BATTLES

Sonny Gray did not give the Yankees a great outing in a 6-4 loss to the Orioles. The trade acquisition was touched up for five earned runs off six hits in just four innings. Gray fell to 9-11 with a 3.38 ERA this season.

ASTROS SEAL IT

The Astros locked up the AL West with a 7-1 victory over the Mariners.

TWINS AT YANKEES

The two current AL wildcard holders square off in an important matchup. Minnesota will have ace Ervin Santana (15-7, 3.35 ERA) on the mound to battle Jaime Garcia (1-2, 4.50 ERA), who served a very brief stint with the Twins earlier this year.