Cubs cool off, Yankees come back to earth

Aaron Judge struggled in the New York Yankees' loss on Saturday as the Chicago Cubs and their woes continued in MLB.

Aaron Judge is not hitting and reigning MLB World Series champions the Chicago Cubs are not winning, costing the teams momentum as the season approaches the quarter pole.

The Cubs came out of the All-Star break on fire. They won their first six games following the break and eight of their first nine. They were hitting the ball hard as they averaged more than seven runs a game in their first six wins and allowed less than three.

But they are 3-4 in their last seven games, including a 6-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. Worse than that, the Cubs are 3-7 in their last 10 games and their hitting woes that plagued Chicago early in the season have come back to haunt them. The Cubs have scored less than four runs a game in their current skid.

Then there are the New York Yankees, who were beaten 10-5 by the in-form Boston Red Sox.

Cy Young candidate Luis Severino gave up 10 runs (eight earned) in just over four innings, including two three-run homers to Andrew Benintendi.

Adding to the negativity from this game, Judge went 0 for four with two strikeouts. This marks Judge's sixth multi-strikeout game in August and the 14th time he has struck out at least twice since the All-Star break.

The 25-year-old is hitting .147 this month with 17 strikeouts in 34 at-bats. He has struck out 152 times on the season and has seen his batting average come down from .347 on June 12 to .289 on Aug. 12.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays 0-3 Cleveland Indians

Washington Nationals 3-1 San Francisco Giants

Miami Marlins 4-3 Colorado Rockies

Chicago White Sox 4-5 Kansas City Royals

Texas Rangers 8-3 Houston Astros

Oakland Athletics 5-12 Baltimore Orioles

Seattle Mariners 3-6 Los Angeles Angels

New York Yankees 5-10 Boston Red Sox

Detroit Tigers 12-11 Minnesota Twins

Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 New York Mets

Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Cincinnati Reds

St Louis Cardinals 6-5 Atlanta Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 San Diego Padres

STANTON HOMERS… AGAIN!

This is starting to sound like a broken record, but Giancarlo Stanton hit another home run for the Marlins. It was his 41st of the season, which is a career high, and it travelled 463 feet, which is not even close to a career high. Stanton has now hit home runs in eight of his last nine games and currently cannot be stopped.

GAME TO FORGET FOR MANAEA

Sean Manaea could have been the number one overall pick in the 2013 draft. He has size and power and could be a cornerstone for the A's rotation for years to come, but he did not look like that on Saturday. He got through a grand total of a third of an inning and gave up six earned runs to the Orioles.

ROSARIO, SMITH OFFER GLIMPSE INTO FUTURE

Amed Rosario to Dominic Smith. 6-3 groundout. These are two things Mets fans are going to hear for years to come – or at least they hope to keep hearing. Rosario made one of those plays in highlight fashion that harkened to another New York team during a Mets loss to the Phillies.

INDIANS AT RAYS

The Rays are a dark horse to secure the American League (AL) wildcard and may even be in contention for the AL East title, and Austin Pruitt is becoming a dark horse second-half pitcher. He has back-to-back solid starts against the Astros and the Red Sox. Now, he has to deal with Corey Kluber and the Indians on Sunday.