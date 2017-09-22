Cubs take firm control of NL Central with win over Brewers

Kris Bryant belted a two-run home run to lead the Chicago Cubs to a crucial win over the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB.

The Chicago Cubs took complete control of the National League (NL) Central with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB on Thursday.

Kris Bryant's two-run home run off reliever Oliver Drake in the top of the 10th inning provided the winning margin as the Cubs beat the Brewers 5-3 in 10 innings.

The loss could not have been more heartbreaking for the Brewers, who fought back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game, then took the lead on an Eric Thames single in the eighth. Milwaukee were one strike away from winning in the ninth, before Javier Baez singled to drive in Ian Happ with the tying score.

Again, the Brewers were poised to win in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases with one out, but Cubs closer Wade Davis worked out of the jam.

That set the stage for Bryant's heroics.

The Cubs now hold a 4.5-game lead over the Brewers, and are up five games in the loss column, with 10 games to play for the Cubs, and nine for the Brewers. While a division win is unlikely, the Brewers are still in the play-off hunt, trailing the Colorado Rockies by only a game in the NL wildcard race.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 Philadelphia Phillies

Cleveland Indians 4-1 Los Angeles Angels

Tampa Bay Rays 1-3 Baltimore Orioles

Kansas City Royals 1-0 Toronto Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins 12-1 Detroit Tigers

St Louis Cardinals 8-5 Cincinnati Reds

Washington Nationals 2-3 Atlanta Braves

Chicago Cubs 5-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Chicago White Sox 3-1 Houston Astros

Colorado Rockies 0-3 San Diego Padres

Texas Rangers 4-2 Seattle Mariners

SUPER SCHEBLER

Reds right fielder Scott Schebler crushed a pair of solo home runs in an 8-5 loss to the Cardinals. He finished two-for-five with a pair of runs and RBIs and now has 29 home runs this year. Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler had three hits, including a double and two RBIs, in the victory.

FORGETTABLE OUTING FOR JAYE

Tigers right-handed reliever Myles Jaye had a brutal line in the Twins' 12-1 victory: 1.2 innings, 5 ER, 3 H, 4 BB.

UNBELIEVABLE URSHELA

Indians third baseman Giovanny Urshela looked like a young Brooks Robinson with an amazing play in a 4-1 win over the Angels.

ANGELS AT ASTROS

Justin Verlander has been better than advertised for the Astros (93-59) since coming over from the Tigers in a trade. In his first three starts with his new team he has yielded only two earned runs in 21 innings while striking out 26. He will face Garrett Richards (0-2, 2.00 ERA), who is making only his fifth start of the season after sitting out with injuries. The Angels (76-76) need every win they can find to earn an American League (AL) wildcard spot.