Cubs stay alive, Yankees poised to reach World Series

The Chicago Cubs lived to fight another day in the MLB playoffs, while the New York Yankees moved closer to the World Series.

Reigning MLB World Series champions the Chicago Cubs staved off elimination with a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Entering the game down 3-0 in the National League Championship Series, the Cubs had to apply some magic from last year's World Series-winning run. The offence perked up just enough to get that done in game four.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected for the second time this series after a ruling was overturned. Dodgers' Curtis Granderson was originally called for a third strike, but umpires reversed the unchallengeable play.

Maddon then stormed onto the field, and was tossed for his actions at Wrigley Field.

The New York Yankees are on the cusp of a World Series after shutting out the Houston Astros 5-0 in game five of the American League Championship Series.

Masahiro Tanaka became just the third Yankees pitcher to complete multiple seven-inning scoreless starts in the same postseason when he blanked the Astros in seven innings with eight strikeouts on Wednesday.

Normally reserved, Tanaka showed multiple displays of exuberant emotion while cruising through Houston's slumping line-up as the Yankees took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

BAEZ HEARD MADDON'S MESSAGE

Maddon pleaded with his hitters to produce some runs after Tuesday night's defeat. Javier Baez must have heard him because he hit two solo home runs to help keep the Cubs' fading World Series hopes alive.

Baez, one of the most notorious free swingers in MLB, connected on an Alex Wood offering in the second inning, shortly after Willson Contreras went deep. Baez trotted around the bases again in the fifth inning after hitting his second home run off Wood. The Cubs still need Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant to get going, but this was a good start.