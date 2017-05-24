Cubs top Giants behind Lester's complete game, Schwarber's career-long HR

Jon Lester pitched a four-hitter for the Chicago Cubs' first complete game of the season with 10 strikeouts and no walks on Tuesday.

Jon Lester starred to inspire reigning World Series champions the Chicago Cubs to a 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants in MLB.

Johnny Cueto was solid as well, striking out eight in six innings, but surrendered three homers.

Anthony Rizzo had a two-run shot and Jason Heyward hit a blast, but neither was as impressive as Kyle Schwarber's career-long 470-footer onto Sheffield Avenue.

Brandon Crawford doubled in Buster Posey in the fifth inning for the club's lone run, as Lester needed just 99 pitches for his 15th career complete game.

The Washington Nationals crushed the Seattle Mariners 10-1, the Boston Red Sox topped the Texas Rangers 11-6, the New York Mets accounted for the San Diego Padres 9-3 and the high-flying Houston Astros defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-2.

Elsewhere, the Colorado Rockies eased past the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2, the Kansas City Royals were 6-2 winners against the New York Yankees, the Tampa Bay Rays were shut out 4-0 by the Los Angeles Angels, the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3, the Chicago White Sox lost 5-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Minnesota Twins prevailed 2-0 against the Baltimore Orioles, the Cleveland Indians overcame the Cincinnati Reds 8-7, the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5, the Miami Marlins saw off the Oakland Athletics 11-9, while the St Louis Cardinals went down 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers after 13 innings.

HOMERS GALORE

Washington's Anthony Rendon (five RBIs), Mets outfielder Michael Conforto (four), the Rockies' Charlie Blackmon (four) and Cleveland's Edwin Encarnacion (three) each homered twice in their respective club's win.

Twins ace Ervin Santana joined Lester with a complete game Tuesday. Santana, who is the only pitcher in MLB with multiple shutouts this season, recorded six strikeouts against the Orioles to lower his ERA to an MLB-best 1.80.

BERGMAN ENDURES HORROR SHOW

Mariners starter Christian Bergman racked up the lowest MLB game score since 1957 with a minus-22 in a loss to the Nationals. He allowed all of Washington's runs and 14 of their 15 hits without recording a strikeout. Rendon drove in five runs for the 27-win Nationals while Bryce Harper went back-to-back with Jayson Werth in the club's eight-run fourth inning.

HEDGES WITH ONE FOR THE HIGHLIGHTS REEL

Padres pitcher Jhoulys Chacin did not have the best night on the mound but catcher Austin Hedges was not taking any plays off as evidenced by this incredible diving catch.

RANGERS AT RED SOX

A pair of southpaws square off on Wednesday when Martin Perez (2-5, 3.71 ERA) and the Rangers play game two of a three-game set with Chris Sale (4-2, 2.19 ERA) and the Red Sox. Sale is seeking to become the first pitcher since 1913 to record at least 10 strikeouts in nine straight games.