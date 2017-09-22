Cummins to skip India T20s to focus on Ashes

Pat Cummins will return to Australia after his side's one-day internationals against India, to focus on his Ashes preparations.

Australia paceman Pat Cummins will skip the Twenty20 series against India and return home to prepare for the Ashes.

Cummins, 24, has taken just one wicket in the opening two one-day internationals in India, with the hosts leading the five-match series 2-0.

The fast bowler, whose career has been blighted by injuries, will miss the three-match T20 series despite being named in the initial 13-man squad.

"Pat has played a considerable amount of cricket this year after a long period away from the game due to injury," Australia national selector Trevor Hohns said.

"His body has handled the return to international cricket well, but we believe the best plan for him ahead of the Ashes series is to return home to refresh, both mentally and physically, before he prepares for Sheffield Shield cricket."

Australia are yet to name a replacement in the T20 squad for Cummins, who has played just five Tests since making his debut in November 2011.

The T20 series against India begins on October 7, while Australia's domestic four-day competition starts almost three weeks later.

The first Ashes Test between Australia and England is in Brisbane starting November 23.