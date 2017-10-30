Current form won't matter when Orlando Pirates face Mamelodi Sundowns, says Milutin Sredojevic

The Bucs gaffer will be hoping that Mokwena's inside knowledge helps the Soweto giants overcome the Braziliains

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says current form won't matter when they host Mamelodi Sundowns in a PSL match at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

The Brazilians are heading into this encounter having lost their last three competitive matches including the 1-0 away defeat to Chippa United in a Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 match over the weekend.

On the other hand, Bucs beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 away in the Last 16 encounter. Micho explained why Jackson Mabokgwane replaced Wayne Sandilands in Pirates goal.

“We rested Wayne Sandilands because this was a cup match and we have a long season ahead of ourselves. We gave confidence to Jackson Mabokgwane. Wayne will be ready for the match against Sundowns,” Sredojevic told IOL.

“I have the highest possible degree of respect for Sundowns their coach Pitso Mosimane, he is my brother. It will be a different ball game against Sundowns. The form is not important when you play these type of matches," he continued.

“It doesn’t matter whether they lost against Chiefs or not or we haven’t won in four league matches. It will be a totally different game. I would love to invite our supporters to come in their numbers to support us in this huge match.

“I believe that we deserve their support after our performances in the derby and today. It is a very important match against Sundowns,” Sredojevic elaborated.

Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena will come up against his former side Sundowns for the first time since leaving the Brazilians for Bucs two months ago.

Mokwena served as the second assistant coach to Sundowns boss Mosimane as Tshwane giants clinched the 2015/16 PSL title, 2015 Telkom Knockout Cup and 2016 Caf Champions League.

“I won’t speak about that. Rhulani is a top-class gentleman. He always gives 200% to the technical team with all of his experience and qualities," the Serbian added.

“I’m extremely satisfied and happy with him and his support. We should not put it in that direction.

“It is not about him and Sundowns, but it is Pirates and Sundowns. He will contribute as usual and he is the best,” Sredojevic concluded.