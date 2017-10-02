Cutler: London a distraction but Dolphins humbled and embarrassed after shutout

Jay Cutler was left humbled and embarrassed by the Miami Dolphins' shut-out loss at Wembley, and labelled playing there a distraction.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler conceded playing a game in London is a distraction after they were shutout in a 20-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints at Wembley.

The Dolphins produced a dismal display in an error-strewn contest on Sunday, as both the passing game and British running back Jay Ajayi failed to get going.

Their best chance to score came in the first quarter as Cutler was intercepted in the red zone on a pass to Julius Thomas.

And Cutler did not sugarcoat the Dolphins' disappointment at dropping to 1-2 in such fashion having been beaten 20-6 by the New York Jets last time out.

"It's frustrating. I think we're all, on offense a little humbled, a little embarrassed," Cutler told a media conference.

"Two games like that. And we feel like we're better. There's a lot of individual talent on that side of the ball, but offensive football is tough.

"We've got to figure out how to work as a unit and as a team. And I think you can ask a lot of people in the NFL there's no real magic bullet for that.

"There's no magic recipe, but the clock's ticking and we have to figure it out.

"We've got to figure it out. I don't know the answer. There's a lot of guys in there searching for the answer.

"Do I think it's disruptive? [coming to London] Yeah, I do. It's not the best circumstance for us.

"But we go to LA. We go to New York. It's a life. It is what it is."