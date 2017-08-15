Cutler set for Miami debut as Lippett adds to Dolphins injury woes

Out of retirement and back in the NFL, Jay Cutler is poised to make his debut for the Miami Dolphins.

Jay Cutler is set to make his debut for the Miami Dolphins, who have lost cornerback Tony Lippett for the season to an Achilles tear.

Cutler was signed by the Dolphins last week after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a torn ACL and is set to play in Thursday's preseason game with the Baltimore Ravens.

"I think right now it appears Jay's gonna go," Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said.

However, Lippett will not feature in any further games in 2017 after Gase confirmed he is to undergo surgery on his Achilles.

"Any time you lose a guy that started [nearly] every game for you last year, that's not ideal," Gase said.

"But that's why we've collected the depth that we have, and that's why we're trying to get young players to go, because this is what happens."

In addition to losing Tannehill, the Dolphins have seen rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan suffer a season-ending knee injury, while guard Ted Larsen (biceps) is on injured reserve.

Running backs Jay Ajayi and Kenyan Drake have undetermined timelines as they recover from concussions.

Lippett led the Dolphins in interceptions last season with four and made 67 tackles. He was expected to be an active backup this year behind Byron Maxwell and Xavien Howard.