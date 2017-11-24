Cyril Nzama: Kaizer Chiefs need a big number nine striker

Nzama weighs in on the club’s current front-line, where a big number 9 is needed in earnest

Legendary Kaizer Chiefs defender Cyril Nzama believes the team has strikers of similar qualities and he stated that there's a need for a big number nine.

“Maybe Chiefs can get somebody, a very different striker because remember they have similar strikers right now,” Nzama told the media.

Part of the club’s remarkable 2004/05 title-winning campaign, where Collins Mbesuma stole the show, they need a similar forward that will assists Bernard Parker and Gustavo Paez.

“They will need your typical number 9 because they play more with two 10s so they don’t have a number 9 type of player. A player like, from my day, Collins Mbesuma,” he said.

“Players who will knock things down and then these other two 10s will come and feed off of that. Chiefs don’t have such a player. And maybe come January they will get something,” Nzama added.

A lot has been made of the club’s transfer policy over the years, and Nzama feels having lost too many experienced players, they have not replaced them accordingly.

Tefu Mashamaite, Mandla Masango, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Morgan Gould and George Lebese are yet to be properly replaced.

“If you look at the team, Steve and the technical staff are trying to introduce those youngsters from the development, which is good.

“But having said that we have lost a few experienced players who were not replaced properly. And maybe it’s something that they need to go and look at. But it will take time,” Nzama said.

Chiefs have been gradually blooding in youngsters such as Wiseman Meyiwa, Siyabonga Ngezana and Khotso Malope, which Nzama sees as a good initiative.

“I’m a big fan of trying to get these youngsters into the first team, so that they can play and become used to the top-flight,” Nzama concluded.