Czech Republic vs Germany: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Germany will attempt to take one step closer to the 2018 World Cup in Russia when they take on the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday.

The reigning world champions come into the qualifier having clinched the Confederations Cup with an ostensibly second-choice squad during the summer and a host of key players have returned to the fold.

Germany to beat Czech Republic - 1/2

Germany have won all six of their Group C games so far, conceding just once, and, depending on results elsewhere, they can potentially go eight points clear at the top with a victory.

Joachim Low will also have one eye on the second game of their qualification double-header as they get ready to host Norway in Stuttgart three days later on September 4.

Game Czech Republic vs Germany Date Friday, September 1 Time 20:45 local / 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Marc-Andre ter Stegen Germany More

The match is not being broadcast live on television in the UK and will not be available to stream online either.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on FS1, as well as being available to stream online using Fox Sports Go.

US TV channel Online stream FS1 Fox Sports Go

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Czech Republic players Goalkeepers Vaclik, Koubek, Pavlenka Defenders Gebre Selassie, Suchy, Kaderabek, Novak, Kalas, Boril, Hovorka, Luftner Midfielders Darida, Krejci, Dockal, Horava, Husbauer, Zmrhal, Kopic, Jankto, Barak, Soucek Forwards Kliment, Krmencik

There is no place in the Czech Republic squad for Patrik Schick, who recently joined Roma from Sampdoria ahead of a record move. However, uncapped Brondby striker Jan Kliment has been called up.

Head coach Karel Jarolim has named a youthful squad, with only one player - Werder Bremen's Theodor Gebre Selassie - aged over 30.

Potential starting XI: Vaclik; Gebre Selassie, Novak, Kaderabek, Kalas; Dockal, Krejci, Darida, Zmrhal, Soucek; Krmencik.

Position Germany players Goalkeepers Trapp, Leno, Ter-Stegen Defenders Hector, Ginter, Henrichs, Rudiger, Sule, Kimmich, Hummels Midfielders Draxler, Goretzka, Can, Younes, Brandt, Rudy, Ozil, Kroos, Khedira Forwards Werner, Stindl, Gomez, Muller

Joachim Low has opted against including Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi and new Juventus recruit Benedikt Howedes, while Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has also missed out. Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is unavailable due to injury and Manuel Neuer has not been called up, despite being available.

Serge Gnabry was included in the original panel, but has withdrawn from the squad due to an ankle injury, while Sami Khedira is also unavailable after sustaining a knock in training.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Hector, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich; Can, Rudy, Draxler, Kroos, Ozil; Muller.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Joachim Low Germany More

Read More