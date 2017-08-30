Czech Republic vs Germany: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Germany will attempt to take one step closer to the 2018 World Cup in Russia when they take on the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday.
The reigning world champions come into the qualifier having clinched the Confederations Cup with an ostensibly second-choice squad during the summer and a host of key players have returned to the fold.
Germany have won all six of their Group C games so far, conceding just once, and, depending on results elsewhere, they can potentially go eight points clear at the top with a victory.
Joachim Low will also have one eye on the second game of their qualification double-header as they get ready to host Norway in Stuttgart three days later on September 4.
|Game
|Czech Republic vs Germany
|Date
|Friday, September 1
|Time
|20:45 local / 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
The match is not being broadcast live on television in the UK and will not be available to stream online either.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|N/A
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on FS1, as well as being available to stream online using Fox Sports Go.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FS1
|Fox Sports Go
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Czech Republic players
|Goalkeepers
|Vaclik, Koubek, Pavlenka
|Defenders
|Gebre Selassie, Suchy, Kaderabek, Novak, Kalas, Boril, Hovorka, Luftner
|Midfielders
|Darida, Krejci, Dockal, Horava, Husbauer, Zmrhal, Kopic, Jankto, Barak, Soucek
|Forwards
|Kliment, Krmencik
There is no place in the Czech Republic squad for Patrik Schick, who recently joined Roma from Sampdoria ahead of a record move. However, uncapped Brondby striker Jan Kliment has been called up.
Head coach Karel Jarolim has named a youthful squad, with only one player - Werder Bremen's Theodor Gebre Selassie - aged over 30.
Potential starting XI: Vaclik; Gebre Selassie, Novak, Kaderabek, Kalas; Dockal, Krejci, Darida, Zmrhal, Soucek; Krmencik.
|Position
|Germany players
|Goalkeepers
|Trapp, Leno, Ter-Stegen
|Defenders
|Hector, Ginter, Henrichs, Rudiger, Sule, Kimmich, Hummels
|Midfielders
|Draxler, Goretzka, Can, Younes, Brandt, Rudy, Ozil, Kroos, Khedira
|Forwards
|Werner, Stindl, Gomez, Muller
Joachim Low has opted against including Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi and new Juventus recruit Benedikt Howedes, while Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has also missed out. Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is unavailable due to injury and Manuel Neuer has not been called up, despite being available.
Serge Gnabry was included in the original panel, but has withdrawn from the squad due to an ankle injury, while Sami Khedira is also unavailable after sustaining a knock in training.
Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Hector, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich; Can, Rudy, Draxler, Kroos, Ozil; Muller.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Germany are 1/2 favourites to win according to dabblebet, with Czech Republic priced at 6/1 to beat the world champions. A draw between the teams in Prague is considered a 10/3 bet.
Low's side won 3-0 in Hamburg last October and there are odds of 17/2 available for them to repeat that feat on Friday.
GAME PREVIEW
The reigning World Cup winners can move closer to ensuring they will defend their crown in Russia next year if they pick up three points against the Czech Republic at the Eden Arena in Prague.
Low has begun to integrate fresh talent into his squad and they showed they are more than capable of making the step up by winning the Confederations Cup in the summer.
While star players such as Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller have returned to the squad after missing that tournament, Low has opted against including Neuer, Mustafi and Sane.
"It's our target to qualify early for the World Cup and win both games," said the Germany boss.
"That's how we're going to start this week because it's an important year ahead for us and a good start is important."
Having already beaten the Czechs 3-0 in Hamburg last October thanks to a Kroos strike and a Muller double, the Germans will be confident of securing a positive result on Friday.