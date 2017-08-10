D.C. United completes signing of U.S. national team winger Arriola from Tijuana

The United States international has completed his move to join the MLS side from Liga MX in a record deal

D.C. United has completed the signing of Paul Arriola from Club Tijuana, the Liga MX club announced.

Sources tell Goal the transfer fee for the winger is for an initial $3 million fee that could rise to $3.5 million

That fee is the largest paid by an MLS team for a Liga MX player, and the highest transfer fee paid by an MLS club for an American player younger than 23. Arriola joins the team on a contract expected to earn him $1 million a season.

A youth national team standout prior to turning pro, Arriola turned down a contract offer from the LA Galaxy before signing with Tijuana in January 2013. The Galaxy's offer allowed them to hold Arriola's homegrown player rights, forcing United to pay LA what sources tell Goal is a combination of general and targeted allocation money between $350,000 and $500,000.

Gracias por todo lo que nos diste, por cada gol, por cada victoria y por cada alegría ¡Hasta pronto, @PaulArriola! pic.twitter.com/fFTOR5MYW7 — Xolos (@Xolos) August 10, 2017

D.C. United adds U.S. prospect

Arriola comes to MLS after growing into a star with Tijuana and earning a place with the United States national team, starting crucial matches in 2017 including a World Cup qualifier against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca and the Gold Cup final against Jamaica.