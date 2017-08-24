Dafabet becomes main Sponsor & official partner of Shabana FC

This sponsorship agreement will see Dafabet on the squad’s home and away shirts as well as branding the home ground

Dafabet has announced they are the main sponsor and official betting partner of Shabana Football Club, one of Kenya’s oldest football clubs.

This sponsorship agreement will see Dafabet on the squad’s home and away shirts as well as branding at Shabana’s home ground, Gusii Stadium.

Shabana will earn revenue on all wagering activity linked to the club and its bettors. Bettors and fans can join the Shabana network by simply sending the word “Shabana” to 29567. Thereby, directly supporting the club via their betting activity.

Peter Omwando, Shabana's Secretary General said of the partnership, “We are delighted to welcome Dafabet as a sponsor of the club. They are a company with a proven track record of partnering elite sports teams around the World and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.

“We have partnered with a professional company that is extremely ambitious and has the same drive and passion for community values as Shabana.”

Bavon Nyamweya, Dafabets’ Business Development head in Kenya said: “We are extremely proud to connect the internationally recognized Dafabet name with Shabana and its passionate supporters.

"Shabanas with its history and deep tradition are impressive, but this new relationship goes still further: it’s about connecting the Dafabet brand with the deep-seated emotion that surrounds the team everywhere.

“To be the very first name on the team’s iconic jersey is a genuine honour. We very much look forward to the road ahead and the many opportunities that working with such a legendary club will present."

Dafabet is the flagship brand of Asia Betting & Gaming Enterprises Limited offering live sports betting, virtual games and jackpot games via web, SMS, mobile and in store.

Some of the clubs it has partnerships with include Leicester City, Burnley FC, Sunderland FC, Celtics and Blackburn Rovers.