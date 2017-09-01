Dafabet offer accumulator bets for international matches

The bets are available on web, SMS and in store under the specials section

With the international break upon us, Dafabet has prepared four special accumulator bets to entice punters with great values over the international break.

With catchy names, such as: United Windom, Fearsome Four, Bore Bore Draw and ZISS Is It, the specials cover all qualifiers from the various continents and markets with their odds spreading from 8.3 to 140 odds.

Asked about the thinking behind the specials, Bruce Tierney, Trading Executive said: “The break has reduced the amount of games persons can play on, we are committed to giving customers value.”

Punters can expect more specials in the coming weeks.