Dafabet Promotion Winner Lands Job at Betting Firm

He was offered some cash on top of being offered a job as a consolation and reward for his loyalty

For the jobless 27-year-old from Kericho, Ben Too’s ambition was to win colossal sums of money through betting to change his life, but ended securing a job unlike huge money payouts paid by gaming firms for winners.

The opportunity for employment by Dafabet for the Bachelor of Commerce graduate who had been tarmacking since completing university was a blessing in disguise after missing out on a trip to the United Kingdom to watch Premier league football matches.

Too who had won a trip to UK after winning the Dafabet “Twende Game” promotion had been denied travel visa but the gaming company, opted to give him a soft landing by offering him a job.

Too had won an all-expense paid trip to watch English Premier League giants Arsenal take on Burnley at Tuff Moor Stadium on November 26 in England, a day after watching Scottish Premiership champions Glasgow Celtic battle St Patrick Thistle in Scotland.

“I felt dejected after my dream trip and opportunity of boarding an airplane, which I had hoped would have cooled me down in the predicaments I was facing of unemployment and thought the world was coming to an end,” he said.

“When I was called (by Dafabet), I thought there was new development in regard to my trip but on arrival I was handed a letter of employment,” he said.

Dafabet Marketing Manager Graham Etyang said the firm’s objective is to empower Kenyans through gaming.

“We were touched by the distraught and folorn Too after his failure to make the dream trip forcing us to us to go out of our way to bring a smile back on his face by offering him a job,” he said.

He said that from the proceeds of his employment he will assist his impoverished parents at home Kipkelion, pay school fees to his siblings’ school fees, further his education by pursuing a master’s degree and get married.

The winner of the trip was selected through a draw. Punters were entered into the draw by depositing money and betting on Dafabet's platform in a promotion dubbed "Twende Game" which started on August 15 and ran till September 30.

"Kenyan football fans are in for a treat. This is just but the beginning of exciting times for local sports enthusiasts," Etyang said.