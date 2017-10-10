Dai Young: Wasps' packed schedule is 'unfair' but we can't use it as an excuse
Wasps director of rugby Dai Young will not tolerate his team using curtailed preparation as an excuse in their Champions Cup opener against Ulster, but has also outlined his frustration at the desperately difficult schedule.
A five-day period between Wasps’ fourth consecutive Premiership defeat - to Saracens on Sunday - and another away match at the Kingspan Stadium this Friday means Wasps will travel to Belfast on the back of only two full training days.
Analysis and “classroom work” have become more important with fewer sessions on the field, and last season’s quarter-finalists will not be reinventing the wheel from a tactical standpoint before flying out on Thursday.
“You can’t change too much as you don’t have time,” Young said. “You have to tweak things - you can’t go from A to Z. It puts pressure on you, but sometimes that’s good.
“Players go into it slightly anxious and that can get people on their toes. We won’t change too much, but we’ll look to be more disciplined and on the money for 80 minutes.
Young welcomes back skipper Joe Launchbury, rested for the loss at Allianz Park, as well as prop Simon McIntyre. Though their respective outlooks are “promising”, Jimmy Gopperth and Nathan Hughes must pass fitness tests today [on Wednesday].
However, with the likes of hooker Tommy Taylor, fly-half Danny Cipriani and lock Matt Symons still on a long injury list, the prospect of taking on an Ulster team that have had seven days since their last Pro14 fixture - a 16-8 win over Connacht - is a tough one.
Young has not raised the issue directly with tournament organisers EPCR, but is keen that such situations are not repeated beyond this season. As soon as round two, Scarlets host Bath five days after playing Toulon at the Stade Mayol.
“Every team have their preferred days of playing,” Young said. “Then you have TV scheduling. I get it's not easy and there are a lot of stakeholders that people are trying to keep happy.
“But we need to avoid five day turnarounds. I think that is pretty obvious for everybody, not just us. Is it unfair? Yes, it is. You can’t say it is not, them having seven days and us five. But you have to get on with it and there is no point us whinging about it.
“If I voice huge negatives, that seeps through the players and the squad. I won’t accept that we won’t play well because it’s a five-day turnaround. I made that pretty clear to the players.
“It’s for people above us to put that out. It’s not ideal, it’s not fair and it has obviously put us at a disadvantage but we have to deal with it, go there and give it our best shot.
“I believe our best shot can be enough. I won’t go down the path of saying the five-day turnaround has put us out of Europe.”
Young has been involved in two semi-finals in Europe’s top tier, first in 2009 when his Cardiff Blues were ousted by Leicester Tigers on a penalty shootout and then with Wasps seven years later.
A pool containing La Rochelle as well as Harlequins - victorious at the Ricoh Arena last month - means this campaign will be mightily demanding, even without taking into account two meetings with Ulster.
While under no illusions that the intensity will be entirely different, Young is hopeful that a 26-15 pre-season win at the Kingspan can breed confidence.
“We went there in pre-season and it was a really intimidating atmosphere,” he added. “But the boys enjoyed it so that won’t be a factor now. They will have ordered some rain in - I don’t think I’ve ever been there on a Friday night when it’s not been bucketing down.
“They fly into the contact area and have some decent line-speed in defence. We go there with a smile on our faces, though. This is no time to feel sorry for ourselves.”