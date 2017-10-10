Dai Young: Wasps' packed schedule is 'unfair' but we can't use it as an excuse

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young will not tolerate his team using curtailed preparation as an excuse in their Champions Cup opener against Ulster, but has also outlined his frustration at the desperately difficult schedule.

A five-day period between Wasps’ fourth consecutive Premiership defeat - to Saracens on Sunday - and another away match at the Kingspan Stadium this Friday means Wasps will travel to Belfast on the back of only two full training days.

Analysis and “classroom work” have become more important with fewer sessions on the field, and last season’s quarter-finalists will not be reinventing the wheel from a tactical standpoint before flying out on Thursday.

“You can’t change too much as you don’t have time,” Young said. “You have to tweak things - you can’t go from A to Z. It puts pressure on you, but sometimes that’s good.

“Players go into it slightly anxious and that can get people on their toes. We won’t change too much, but we’ll look to be more disciplined and on the money for 80 minutes.

Young welcomes back skipper Joe Launchbury, rested for the loss at Allianz Park, as well as prop Simon McIntyre. Though their respective outlooks are “promising”, Jimmy Gopperth and Nathan Hughes must pass fitness tests today [on Wednesday].

Joe Launchbury is back for Wasps Credit: Getty images