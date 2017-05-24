How Daley Blind went from pariah to Ajax legend

"It will be a very special match," Daley Blind has said repeatedly in the build up to Manchester United's Europa League final against Ajax on Wednesday. It will be so for many inspiring reasons to those on both sides, but for the 27-year-old, it puts him face to face with the club that made him the man he is today.

Davy Klaassen: The Ajax star tipped to succeed at Man Utd

When he steps out onto the Friends Arena looking to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a continental champion, he may think back to his decade in the youth system, where he was hailed as a special talent as the son of legendary Champions League and UEFA Cup-winning captain and renowned international defender, Danny. Or he might reminisce about that debut in December 2008 against lowly Volendam. Or it may be the four Eredivisie titles he earned across over 140 appearances for the Amsterdam side that come to mind. More likely, however, Blind will cast his mind back to a time when an occasion such as a European final looked well beyond his grasp as a player.

Blind's trajectory from Ajax to Old Trafford via a World Cup semi-final may look like a simple one for a privileged boy, but it has been far from comfortable.

It all started out well enough for the son of an icon. He was named Ajax's Talent of the Year before Marco van Basten handed him his senior debut at the age of 18, and it seemed things would go smoothly after the coach's glittering report.

''He controls the positioning, he is technically skilled and often stands in the right place,” he said. “He plays with ease. He made his debut, but it looks like he's been playing with us for years.”

He played again days later in the UEFA Cup against Slavia Prague, but his season ended shortly afterwards and soon Blind's future at Ajax looked non-existent.

View photos Daley Blind Ajax More

View photos Daley Blind Ajax More

Their third-placed finish led to Van Basten’s departure, and there was no place for Blind under replacement Martin Jol. The youngster got nowhere near the field until Groningen took him on loan in January 2010. He was a star up north, though, featuring in every game for a side that reached the Europa League playoffs under Ron Jans.

Blind returned to the capital hopeful of getting a chance at his boyhood team, but Jol would not budge, despite the protestations of his assistant manager – Danny Blind. When Groningen came back in for him near the end of 2010, he had a serious decision to make.

Read More