Rugby league: Daley sacked as Blues coach

Laurie Daley has been sacked as New South Wales coach after five years in charge.

Daley, 47, first led the Blues during the 2013 State of Origin, and he helped end Queensland's run of eight consecutive series wins a year later.

But the Maroons have claimed the past three series 2-1 and the New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) board decided against offering Daley a contract renewal, with his deal ending this year.

"I have spoken with Laurie and he understands the decision. He is obviously disappointed but he has enjoyed the journey and appreciated the opportunity," NSWRL chairman George Peponis said.

"Obviously we thank Laurie for the significant contribution he has made over the past five years.

"He is a legend of the game and has done a tremendous job. He is the only New South Wales coach in the past 12 years who has won a State of Origin series.

"We felt it was time to make a change. All aspects of the business will be looked at from coaching staff to team operations and personnel."

The Blues looked certain to win this year's series when they claimed the opening game and held a 16-6 half-time lead in the second, but Queensland fought back.