Dan Ashworth's position as technical director of FA is 'untenable', says Heather Rabbatts

Dan Ashworth's position as technical director of the Football Association is "untenable", according to former FA board member Heather Rabbatts.

Ashworth, along with FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn, are under scrutiny after three inquiries were needed to establish that former England Women manager Mark Sampson made discriminatory comments towards Chelsea forward Eni Aluko and also Drew Spence.

Ashworth was responsible for the appointment of Sampson and is also set to lead the search for his permanent successor to lead the Lionesses.

Rabbatts, who stood down from her position at the FA in June, does not believe that should be allowed to happen and felt Ashworth had allowed a "monoculture" to develop at the national training base at St George's Park.

"I think his position is untenable," Rabbatts told BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek programme.

"He has been there since 2012, these issues have been raised - a lack of diversity, a lack of black coaches, the issue of Mark Sampson and Eni, these have all happened.

