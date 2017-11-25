Dan Carter to leave Racing 92 at the end of season for 'completely new challenge' in Japan

Dan Carter has agreed to join Kobe Steelers in Japan - Action Images via Reuters

Former All Blacks fly-half Dan Carter will leave French side Racing 92 at the end of the season to take up a contract with Kobe Steelers in Japan.

Carter, 35, arrived in Paris after helping New Zealand to win the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and in his first season with Racing helped the French club to win the 2015/2016 Top 14 title.

The number 10 confirmed his departure in a video interview with Racing, explaining that the move had not been an easy decision.

"It's a little bit sad. The last couple of years here at Racing have been amazing," Carter said in the video. "For once I have had to put my family first and it saddens me to think that I will be leaving Racing at the end of the season.

"It's also an exciting opportunity for me, a completely new challenge in a new competition, as well as being able to spend more time in New Zealand with Japan being closer to home."

Entretien exclusif - Dan Carter va quitter le Racing 92 from Racing 92 on Vimeo.

Carter is the all-time leading points scorer in Test rugby history, having accumulated 1,598 points during his 12-year career playing for New Zealand, winning 112 caps.

He was arrested in February in Paris for drink-driving, receiving a five-month driving ban as a result.

Racing have been linked with a move for Scotland fly-half Finn Russell to replace Carter, with Russell's club Glasgow Warriors confirming last week that he will depart at the end of the season.

Carter lifts the Bouclier de Brennus trophy after winning the Top 14 in 2016 Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Carter is currently sidelined with a knee injury and hopes to be back in action as soon as possible, with no return date currently set for his return.

Racing were knocked out by eventual winners Clermont in last season's play-offs and find themselves back in contention for a top six place in order to make the end-of-season knockout stages.