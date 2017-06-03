Dani Alves in cheeky mascot prank during Champions League anthem

The full-back was clearly in a relaxed mood prior to kick-off, playing a practical joke that left at least one kid amused

Juventus star Dani Alves did not seem to be feeling the pressure too much in the build-up to the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Cardiff.

'Buffon can't beat Ronaldo to Ballon d'Or'

The Brazil international, who was making his 100th appearance in the competition, was lined up with his team-mates as the familiar refrain rang out around the Millennium Stadium prior to kick-off.

Alves, though, decided to play a cheeky prank on one of the mascots.

Wtf is Dani Alves doing there? He pulls her hair then looks towards the other kids to see if they saw #UCLfinal @TheManaMoL pic.twitter.com/fz2as89Fwn — Jake Page (@jpagey__) June 3, 2017

In a nonchalant manner, he pulled the hair of the girl who was led out by Alex Sandro, standing just a little to his left. By the time she had looked round to see what had happened, the 36-year-old was looking the other way.

Alves didn’t quite get away with it – but thankfully for him the mascot who spotted his action saw the funny side too!