Dani Alves digs Arsenal: Barcelona loved playing against them!

Dani Alves says Barcelona enjoyed facing Arsenal in the Champions League during his time at Camp Nou because they "dominated" the Gunners.

Barcelona eliminated the Premier League side from the knockout rounds of the competition twice in a row during Pep Guardiola's spell in charge before a 5-1 aggregate win over them in the last-16 in 2015-16.

Arsene Wenger's side did not pick up a win in any of those games as Barca dominated Europe and Spain and Alves admits they were a side they liked coming up against.

"Well, we definitely liked to face Arsenal," he told FourFourTwo when asked which English sides they relished being drawn with.

“They had a similar football style to ours, and this sometimes helped to facilitate our way of playing.

“We were drawn against them several times with a positive outcome. They were a team we dominated and had a control over. Every time we faced Arsenal, we’d have a good result or good performance.”

