Dani Alves had Liverpool agreement and still harbours Premier League ambition

Dani Alves has revealed that he “pretty much had an agreement with Liverpool” in 2006 and that he still hopes to play in the Premier League.

The Brazilian full-back was a much sought-after talent following a productive stint at Sevilla, with Europe’s top clubs clamouring for his signature.

Liverpool were among those in the mix and came agonisingly close to pulling off a transfer coup, but were left empty-handed and, two years later, Alves joined Barcelona where he spent eight trophy-laden seasons.

“I pretty much had an agreement with Liverpool,” the bucaneering defender told FourFourTwo.

"But for whatever reason it didn’t happen at the last moment and I really don’t know why, as I wasn’t the one conducting the negotiations.

"I had other people representing me back then.

Dani Alves Liverpool deal 2006 More