Dani Alves: Juventus move harmed people around me

The PSG star reflected on his decision to join the Serie A side from Barcelona last year and the strain it put on some relationships

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Dani Alves said he regretted joining Italian champions Juventus in 2016, admitting the move harmed him.

Alves ended his trophy-laden career with Spanish giants Barcelona last year by signing for Juventus, where the veteran defender won the Serie A title.

However, Brazil international Alves only spent one campaign in Turin as he swapped the Italian champions for PSG in the off-season.

The 34-year-old turned down Pep Guardiola and Manchester City to link up with PSG in Paris this term but he reflected on his previous decision to join Juve.

"It was a combination of a few factors. I have many friends at PSG, my partner had lived in Paris and she adores the city, and the club has huge ambition to evolve and get bigger," Alves told Four Four Two.

"Sure, I was hypnotised by the idea of working with Pep Guardiola once more. I was hypnotised by it and not looking around me at all of the other options available.

"I had already taken the decision to join Juventus without looking around first and it kind of harmed some people close to me.

"It wasn't very easy to find a flight from Turin to see my kids in Barcelona. For my partner it was also harder to find work – there were not as many job opportunities for her in Turin.

"There were lots of things to consider, and they drove me to PSG. Guardiola was the main reason, above all others, that I was considering going to play for Manchester City. In the end, there was an opportunity to join some very good friends at PSG, in an incredible city and at a club that has great potential. I know I can help to add some positive things to this club that go beyond football.

"It made more sense for me to pick Paris over Manchester on this occasion, but I don’t hide my admiration for Pep and my will to play in the Premier League in the future."