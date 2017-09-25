Dani Alves rescues lost dog & Evra befriends a camel - animal-loving Ligue 1 goes social

The PSG man didn't play a significant role for his club at the weekend but was a hero off the field as he helped reunite an owner with her best friend

Rather than events on the football field, the social media post that has caught the attention most in France this week came from Dani Alves.

The Brazil star might have been left out of the starting XI of Paris Saint-Germain’s forgettable 0-0 draw with Montpellier on Saturday, but he still managed to hit the headlines domestically when he took to Instagram to make an appeal for a lost dog.

“I lost my beautiful doggie around Malmaison Forest (Paris)… her name is Mari… please let me know if you find her. She is my life,” the former Barcelona and Juventus full-back posted.