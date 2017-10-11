Dani Alves wants Alexis Sanchez to join him at PSG

The Chilean forward is set to leave the Gunners on a free transfer next summer and his former Barcelona team-mate would be pleased to see him in Paris

PSG right-back Dani Alves has endorsed a potential move for Alexis Sanchez, insisting that he would be happy with the outcome if the Chilean leaves Arsenal for the Ligue 1 giants.

Goal revealed on October 6 that Alexis remains determined to quit the Gunners at the end of the season , when his contract with the club expires.

The 28-year-old was denied a deadline-day switch to Manchester City after Arsenal failed to land Thomas Lemar, although Unai Emery's PSG were also in the running for the talented forward.

Indeed, Goal reported back in July that Alexis met with PSG chiefs and now Alves has admitted he would welcome his arrival, should the Parisiens make another move in future transfer windows.

When asked about PSG's interest, Alves told Radio ADN : "It's a possibility, but there are several teams that want him. I want him to be happy wherever he goes, but if that's with us, it's better."

Alves faced Alexis in Brazil's 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Chile - a result that meant the Chileans were out of contention to qualify for the tournament in Russia next year.

On the game, the full-back added: "It's always difficult to come up against players like Alexis, with this quality and level but we've been concentrating over the whole game and we've done a great job."

An injury-hit start to the season has limited Alexis's game time thus far, with the forward having scored one goal in seven games for the north Londoners in 2017-18.