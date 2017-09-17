Dani Carvajal signs five-year Real Madrid contract extension

Real Madrid have announced defender Dani Carvajal has signed a new five-year deal with the club.
The contract will see the right-back remain at the Santiago Bernabeu until the end of the 2021-22 season.
