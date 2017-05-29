Daniel Amokachi ready to play for Nigeria again

The former Everton star says he can’t wait to pull the Nigeria shirt once again in the summer

Former Super Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi is keen to play again for Nigeria in the Star Sixes tournament which commences in July.

Star Sixes is a six-a-side tournament for former internationals that is scheduled to hold at the O2 Arena from July 13 to July 16.

Amokachi who netted 13 times in 44 games for the Super Eagles will join Jay-Jay Okocha in the Nigeria squad which has been drawn in Group B alongside Brazil, Italy and China.

The former Everton and Club Brugge forward disclosed that he is excited and more than ready to play against his former teammates.

“I can’t wait to get started,” Amokachi told Evertonfc.com.

“It’s a great platform to play with and against ex-teammates and some legends of the game that played in the same generation.

“Jay-Jay Okocha first approached me about it. We’ve known each other for a long time, even before him I was very close friends with his older brother. We’re more like family than friends.

“It will be a great event and hopefully I will get to see plenty of Evertonians there. I always try to keep up my fitness, so I’m ready to play. Let’s see what happens!”

Amokachi was recently appointed the technical director for Finnish second division outfit JS Hercules after completing his one-year contract as manager.



Integral is the official representative of Star Sixes in Nigeria and holds exclusive rights to the event.