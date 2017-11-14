Daniel Cardoso: Kaizer Chiefs looking to win Telkom Knockout Cup

Amakhosi are one step away from reaching their first cup final since December 2015

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso says they need to end their two-and-a-half-season trophy drought by winning the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s another chance to win a trophy especially after the two years we have had. We are yet to win any major silverware. So, this is a chance for us to win a trophy,” Cardoso told the Soccer Zone Show.

Before reaching the final, Chiefs will have to go past Bidvest Wits in a semi-final clash on Saturday.

“We are one game away from the final. So, hopefully we win it on Saturday,” he said.

“The coach (Steve Komphela) has been raring us on. It’s a great feeling when you are not conceding and we hope to keep it that way and go to the final,” Cardoso added.

The defender replaced an injured Itumeleng Khune in Chiefs goal in the dying minutes of their quarter-final clash with Chippa United.

“Those decisions have to been taken some times. A good player can play anywhere. I was actually hoping for (Chippa to take) a shot so that I can show my talents,” Cardoso joked.