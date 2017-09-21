Daniel Etor tips Super Eagles for Wafu Cup final

The former Flying Antelopes striker believes that the Squirrels cannot stop Salisu Yusuf's men march to the competition's final

Former Enugu Rangers’ striker Daniel Etor feels that the Super Eagles will fly past Benin Republic in Thursday’s Wafu Cup of Nations' semi-final clash.

Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-0 to pick a ticket for the last four after their first two draws.

“I know that the players will like to make a name for themselves. They will be eager to play with all they have. The fact that a whole lot depends on their performance in the competition is another motivation for them. The Benin Republic side are a good team but I know that the Eagles are better and they will get the job done,” Etor told Goal.

“It won’t be an easy game because the CHAN qualifier they played some months back was also very competitive and it will still be this time around. Nigerians are the better side and the players too showed against Ghana that they can spring back to life when everyone has written them off.

“I am tipping the Eagles to win again and eventually win the competition. I have moved on due to my movement to Oman and I am hoping to use this as a stepping stone,” he explained.

Etor scored seven league goals for Enugu Rangers in the just concluded Nigeria topflight season before he joined Omani side, Al Nasr.

Fox Sports holds exclusive rights to the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations