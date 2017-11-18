Daniel Hegarty dead: British motorcyclist, 31, killed in tragic accident at Macau Grand Prix

British star Daniel Hegarty had died in an accident while competing in the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The 31-year-old rider tragically crashed into the barriers on lap six of Saturday's race on the corner known as Fishermen's Bend.

While the race was immediately red-flagged, nothing could be done to save Hegarty who died on the way to hospital.

The Brit hope had been riding for Topgun Racing Honda and is better-known on British shores for his performances at the Isle of Man TT.

A statement from the race organisers said: "Daniel's family and team have been contacted, and the Committee will ensure every assistance is extended to them.

"The Macau Grand Prix Committee extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Daniel."