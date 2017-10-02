Daniel Sturridge not the same player since Luis Suarez left Liverpool, says Jamie Carragher

Daniel Sturridge has not been the same player since Luis Suarez left Liverpool in 2014, according to Jamie Carragher.

The Englishman scored 22 league goals from 29 goals in the 2013/14 season, when Liverpool came close to winning the domestic title with Suarez in the side, but he has failed to recreate that form since.

With injuries and confidence hampering his performances, Sturridge has never taken his league tally into double figures in a single season after the Uruguayan last more than three years ago.

This season, Sturridge has score once from his seven appearances in all competitions, and Carraghers believes the forward is missing the influence of Suarez.

"Because he doesn't play much now, whenever we talk about Sturridge we keep going back to that season when Liverpool nearly won the league - he was devastating with Luis Suarez,” he told Sky Sports.

"I don't think that player is there now, whether that's due to injuries or not playing enough.

“The reason he played [against Newcastle] is because Roberto Firmino is not playing well.

“If Firmino is playing his normal level, then Sturridge doesn't play. Klopp doesn't fancy Sturridge, that's why he doesn't play."

Carragher was speaking after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle where Jurgen Klopp’s men dropped a further two points to add to their disappointing start to the season.

