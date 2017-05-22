Daniel Sturridge says he is happy at Liverpool and has no plans to discuss his future at the club

Daniel Sturridge has ruled out leaving Liverpool this summer and insisted that there is “nothing to discuss” about his future at the club.

Sturridge has been a bit-part player under Jurgen Klopp this season, and has made only seven starts in the Premier League this season. He also managed only three league goals, his lowest return since the 2007/08 campaign, when he played for Manchester City.

However, after Liverpool’s final home game of the season – a routine 3-0 win over Middlesbrough which confirmed their place in the Champions League – Sturridge reminded reporters that he was under contract until mid-2019 and said he has no plans to leave.

“That is for the club to decide, for myself I am enjoying my football. My job is to go on the pitch and put my best foot forward,” Sturridge said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“There is nothing to discuss really. I have two years left on my deal and I am happy here.”

Sturridge also praised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, despite his lack of first-team football this season.

“I would have liked to have played more but I am grateful to the club for the opportunities and the manager has been really nice to me,” Sturridge said.

The England international has not been a first-team regular since the 2013/14 season, when he scored 21 goals in 29 Premier League appearances, and has struggled with injury problems and a loss of form over the past three campaigns.

He has however retained his place in the national team squad and is England’s joint top scorer in their World Cup qualification group, along with club team-mate Adam Lallana.