Danish sensation Pernille Harder named female world player of the year

Pernille Harder has been unveiled as the winner of the inaugural Goal 50 Women's Player of the Year award, as decided by She Kicks women's football magazine.

The forward, who will turn 25 on Wednesday, played a pivotal role in Denmark's surprise run to the final of this summer's European Championship in Netherlands, after helping Wolfsburg record a domestic double in Germany.

As a result, Harder saw off stiff competition from Dutch trio Lieke Martens, Vivianne Miedema and Jackie Groenen, England duo Lucy Bronze and Jodie Taylor and Australia's Samantha Kerr to be crowned the No.1 player in the world for 2017.

Harder joined Wolfsburg midway through the Frauen-Bundesliga season, after firing former club Linköping to last year's Damallsvenskan title with 24 goals in just 22 games.