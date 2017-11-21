Danni Wyatt hits sublime century as record-breaking England end Ashes series on a high

When Danni Wyatt made her bow for England, Gordon Brown was still Prime Minister. This time last week, she has turned out 123 times for her country since that March 2010 debut without passing 50. But the pocket rocket’s first international ton, a most scintillating hand that led her side to a historic T20 win, was the very definition of one that was worth the wait.

She didn’t know that it was the highest successful run chase in the history of women’s T20 Internationals. She didn’t know what score she was on half the time either, asking her captain over to over as she unpicked the Australian attack through a series of searing drives and pinpoint slaps. But Wyatt will never forget the night it finally clicked.

So often given the odds-and-ends jobs of England’s short-form team, coming in down the list with the goal of scoring as many as she could from a few deliveries, it took a top-order collapse last Friday to give the 26 year-old a sniff. Left out of the ODI and Test sides during the tour, she made her first hit count: a maiden half-century in an England shirt.

The fluency of that innings demanded a promotion up to the top of the list, which she embraced on Sunday for an all-too-brief flourish before giving it away. In the series finale, there would be none of that. With three early wickets falling around her in pursuit of 179 for victory, Wyatt just kept doing her thing.

