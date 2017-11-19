Danny Care is England's Alexis Sanchez, says Eddie Jones

Danny Care made the most of his cameo against Australia: Getty

Eddie Jones believes England have found their Alexis Sanchez in Danny Care after the Harlequins scrum-half plotted Australia's downfall at Twickenham.

A finely-poised Cook Cup showdown saw the hosts lead only 13-6 until Care's arrival off the bench in the final 10 minutes ignited a devastating flurry of tries that sealed a record 30-6 victory.

Spotting the space in Australia's backfield, Care used his boot to set-up touch downs for Jonathan Joseph and Jonny May before crossing himself deep into stoppage-time.

The injection of pace and quick thinking were the catalyst England needed and Jones reflected on his display by drawing a comparison with Arsenal's Chilean playmaker Sanchez.

"Danny brought energy, vibrancy and a bit of creativity," Jones told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek programme.

"Ben Youngs did a great job for us, but Danny came on at the right time, saw space behind and executed brilliantly.

"He was like a little Sanchez playing for Arsenal, here there and everywhere looking for opportunities. He was very creative."

Care touched down in the corner of Twickenham where his wife Jodie and son Blake were watching and celebrated the highlight of his action-packed cameo by kicking the ball into the stands.

All but five of his 22 appearances under Jones have come as a replacement and he now plans to swap the number nine replica jersey worn by Blake to a shirt that more accurately reflects his role in the squad.

"He has got a Care nine jersey, but I think it's Care 21 he needs at the moment!" Care said.

"As a 30 year-old you don't know how many tries you have left in you so it was great to get over where my family were. It was a nice moment.

"I can't help myself when I score. I like to enjoy it and in front of 80,000 at Twickenham you have to enjoy those moments."