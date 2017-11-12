Danny Drinkwater should be in with a shot of England World Cup place, says Jamie Vardy

Does Danny Drinkwater still stand a chance of forcing his way into England's World Cup plans? - PA

Jamie Vardy has backed Danny Drinkwater to force Gareth Southgate to give him another England chance before next summer’s World Cup.

Drinkwater was forced to reject a late call-up from England manager Southgate for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil as he recovers from a calf injury.

The decision has prompted suggestions that Chelsea midfielder Drinkwater may have squandered a chance to make Southgate’s World Cup squad.

But Vardy, who played with Drinkwater at Leicester City and is a friend of the 27-year-old, believes his former club team-mate can still play his way back into Southgate’s plans.

Asked if he thinks Drinkwater can get into the England squad once he is fully fit, Vardy replied: “Definitely. If he is playing the best he can, then why not? He should be in with a shot, but it is down to him to make sure he puts the performances in there.”

Vardy believes Drinkwater deserves another shot for England More