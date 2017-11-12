Danny Drinkwater should be in with a shot of England World Cup place, says Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy has backed Danny Drinkwater to force Gareth Southgate to give him another England chance before next summer’s World Cup.
Drinkwater was forced to reject a late call-up from England manager Southgate for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil as he recovers from a calf injury.
The decision has prompted suggestions that Chelsea midfielder Drinkwater may have squandered a chance to make Southgate’s World Cup squad.
But Vardy, who played with Drinkwater at Leicester City and is a friend of the 27-year-old, believes his former club team-mate can still play his way back into Southgate’s plans.
Asked if he thinks Drinkwater can get into the England squad once he is fully fit, Vardy replied: “Definitely. If he is playing the best he can, then why not? He should be in with a shot, but it is down to him to make sure he puts the performances in there.”
Vardy also rejected questions over Drinkwater’s loyalty to England by adding: “I think he definitely wants to play for his country, but, to be honest, he has been struggling to get a bit of match time. He was injured and he needs to get the match sharpness back. He has been doing that in recent weeks for Chelsea and he needs to keep building that up.”
With Harry Kane and Dele Alli missing through injury, Southgate changed his formation against Germany and played with a front two of Vardy and Tammy Abraham.
Vardy impressed and believes England have finally found the plan B they were so badly lacking in the European Championships, when they were eliminated by Iceland, in plenty of time for the World Cup.
“I think we have definitely got to learn from that,” said Vardy. “There was not really a change of plan in the Iceland game and it was just a case of hoping we got back into it. But I think we saw against Germany that, with a different formation, it worked.”
Vardy would like the opportunity to partner Kane from the start once the pair are both fit for England, but insisted he will follow Southgate’s orders.
“It would be interesting to see how that (a front two with Kane) worked, but team selections, tactics and formations are all down to the gaffer,” said Vardy.
“But we have showed we can play in a different system and that is what we will have to do. We always need a plan B or plan C heading into a tournament.”