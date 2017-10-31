Was Danny Murphy right to attack England U17s for celebrations?

England U17s players have been criticised for turning their shirts back to front for the World Cup presentation - REUTERS

Without being able to crack open the bubbly, England U17s heroes' response to becoming the second Three Lions youth side to win the World Cup this year looked relatively tame and inoffensive.

Stars of the future Phil Foden and Rhian Brewster joined the rest of the jubilant England squad in turning their shirts round before being presented with the trophy.

With their names on full display for the bumper TV audience watching around the world and for the presentation photographs that followed, it was a chance for the teenagers to have their moment in the sun.

Yet for former midfielder Danny Murphy, who won nine caps for England, their celebration was selfish and wrong.

"There's no England badge in the picture of them winning the World Cup – for me, that's wrong," Murphy said.

Foden and Brewster were England's main men during their World Cup success Credit: Getty Images More