Was Danny Murphy right to attack England U17s for celebrations?
Without being able to crack open the bubbly, England U17s heroes' response to becoming the second Three Lions youth side to win the World Cup this year looked relatively tame and inoffensive.
Stars of the future Phil Foden and Rhian Brewster joined the rest of the jubilant England squad in turning their shirts round before being presented with the trophy.
With their names on full display for the bumper TV audience watching around the world and for the presentation photographs that followed, it was a chance for the teenagers to have their moment in the sun.
Yet for former midfielder Danny Murphy, who won nine caps for England, their celebration was selfish and wrong.
"There's no England badge in the picture of them winning the World Cup – for me, that's wrong," Murphy said.
"They've all turned their shirts around because they want their names across their chests, so everybody across the world can see who they are.
"They're all saying, 'I'm a good young player coming through, look at me', but that in itself is what is wrong with society.
"In effect, they're thinking about fame as well as being a footballer and I think it creates a big debate here.
"Some of those players could go on to be superstars," he went on to say. "We're talking some amazing talent in that group and the freedom they played with, everybody should be happy to see that in an England shirt, and I am too, I was proud of them.
"But the England badge not being in that picture says a lot.
"The fact they want their names to be on the front of their shirts and think about getting their name out there so people know who they are – they are not wrong, but it's what is wrong at the moment."
While Liverpool youngster Brewster, who won the Golden Boot and Manchester City's Foden, who was Player of The Tournament, have been tipped for future stardom for their respective clubs and for the senior England set-up, it is not a given any member of the squad will go on to bigger and better things.
If it is to prove their greatest career moment, who could deny them an opportunity to revel in the celebrations?
While the senior England side have had their confidence sapped by criticism and the weight of expectation, what harm have the U17s caused making people aware of themselves as players rather than the team as a whole?
England U17s coach Steve Cooper felt his side showed themselves in a good light and dispelled some of the stereotypes in football today.
“Young footballers in general are a credit to their generation, and I think sometimes they get a lot of stick about it being too much too soon, or not having a mature enough attitude, which I don’t think is fair,” said Cooper. “Ultimately it's up to us, and any industry really, to develop not just good footballers but good people.
“I sometimes think there is a bad impression of young footballers but I think it’s partly a generational thing, and the technology that exists in their era”, Cooper said. “But if you see how they train and how hard they work, how much respect they show adults - that should be recognised too."
What do you think? Should England U17s players have refrained from turning their shirts back to front? Have your say in the comments section below...