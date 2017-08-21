Danny Murphy: Mahrez deserves to be playing in the Champions League

The former England international has encouraged the Foxes midfielder to leave the King Power Stadium in order to attain his full potentials

Danny Murphy has urged Riyad Mahrez to leave Leicester City for a regular playing time in the Uefa Champions League.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A side, AS Roma this summer and the former Liverpool man has advised him to seek greener pastures.

Following his impressive performances for the Foxes this season, Murphy praised the 2016 PFA Player of the Year and disclosed that he needs to play in elite European competition to showcase his talents.

Mahrez played a crucial role in Leicester City’s maiden appearance in the Uefa Champions League as they were eliminated by Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals stage of the tournament last season.

“I say this risking criticism but he's too good for Leicester now,” Murphy told BBC.

“He's playing so well, with such confidence, skill and creativity he needs a bigger stage. And he needs to play with better players to see how good he can become.

“He's had a fairytale at Leicester and they've done tremendously well and given him the platform.

“But he should be playing regularly in the Champions League and showing us his talents.”